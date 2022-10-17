Visitors walk down Nanjing Road in Shanghai in early October before the week-long Golden Week holiday, Photo: Bloomberg
China stock market
Business /  Markets

Chinese state-run newspaper seeks to shore up confidence, highlighting pledges by top lenders to finance real economy

  • Market confidence is ‘neutral to contrarianly positive’, strategist Hong Hao says in a report on Sunday
  • Securities Times is one of four authorised newspapers for corporate filings and is ultimately controlled by the Communist Party’s propaganda department

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 4:46pm, 17 Oct, 2022

