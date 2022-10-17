Visitors walk down Nanjing Road in Shanghai in early October before the week-long Golden Week holiday, Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese state-run newspaper seeks to shore up confidence, highlighting pledges by top lenders to finance real economy
- Market confidence is ‘neutral to contrarianly positive’, strategist Hong Hao says in a report on Sunday
- Securities Times is one of four authorised newspapers for corporate filings and is ultimately controlled by the Communist Party’s propaganda department
