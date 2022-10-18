Local stocks are headed for a third day of gains as corporate earnings, China GDP signal lift sentiment, Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks jump on BYD, CNOOC earnings boost as China signals significant GDP rebound

  • BYD follows CNOOC in boosting market confidence in corporate earnings power as reporting season kicks in
  • China’s top planning agency, the NDRC, says GDP ‘rebounded significantly’ last quarter even as the statistics bureau delayed its publication

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 12:39pm, 18 Oct, 2022

