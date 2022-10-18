A public screen displays the recent economic figures in Shanghai on October 10. Photo: Bloomberg
China stock market
Are Chinese stocks set for a 2015-style rebound? A pick-up in margin trading volume offers good leading signal

  • Leveraged bets as a percentage of total trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen have risen this month from a record-low on September 30
  • The market rebounded 50 per cent within 10 months when the ratio hit the previous low in early July 2015

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:46pm, 18 Oct, 2022

