A pedestrian looks at an electronic screen displaying stock prices and the Hang Seng Index in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong stocks hit 13-year low as Alibaba, Tencent pressure index near 16,000-mark, yuan slumps on China growth worries, Fed rate outlook
- The Hang Seng Index slumps to the lowest level since April 2009 as tech losses put the 16,000 threshold under pressure
- The offshore yuan depreciates to the weakest level since August 2010 on slowdown concerns, Fed tightening bias
A pedestrian looks at an electronic screen displaying stock prices and the Hang Seng Index in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong