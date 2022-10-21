An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square, the home of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on October 19, 2022. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square, the home of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on October 19, 2022. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
Business /  Markets

Tencent, Alibaba, property developers fall as Hong Kong stocks extend losing streak to third day amid bleak China outlook

  • China’s bleak economic outlook and the aggressive rate-hiking campaign in the US continue to weigh on the market
  • Volatility will persist despite high-quality names being available at attractive prices, an analyst says

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 10:45am, 21 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square, the home of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on October 19, 2022. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square, the home of the Hong Kong stock exchange, on October 19, 2022. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE