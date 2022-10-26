People seen walking past a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on October 25. Photo: Reuters
People seen walking past a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on October 25. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks halt five-day slump as Meituan and Tencent rally, authorities calm markets and foreign funds return

  • Local stocks regain footing in early trading as authorities attempt to calm markets after post-Congress rout
  • Foreign funds were net buyers of Chinese onshore shares on Tuesday, after dumping a record US$2.5 billion worth of them on Monday

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:39am, 26 Oct, 2022

