Pedestrians walk past an electronic board displaying the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on October 28. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong stocks log worst month since 2008 as Longfor’s 24 per cent plunge clouds tech rally while Fed rate concerns linger
- Covid cases prompted authorities and companies to lock down a Macau casino resort and iPhone’s biggest factory in mainland China
- The Federal Reserve is likely to raise its key rate by another 75 basis points later this week, according to Fed fund futures
Pedestrians walk past an electronic board displaying the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on October 28. Photo: Yik Yeung-man