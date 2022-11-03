Participants attend the ‘Creating value through uncertainties’ panel at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Hong Kong, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Participants attend the ‘Creating value through uncertainties’ panel at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Hong Kong, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong financial summit 2022
Business /  Markets

Plentiful opportunities to make investments count in times of economic uncertainty, top global asset managers say

  • The world’s top asset managers said there is money to be made in the current uncertain economic climate
  • They suggested a range of options from diversified portfolios to green investments

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 3:43pm, 3 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Participants attend the ‘Creating value through uncertainties’ panel at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Hong Kong, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Participants attend the ‘Creating value through uncertainties’ panel at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Hong Kong, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE