Participants attend the ‘Creating value through uncertainties’ panel at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Hong Kong, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Plentiful opportunities to make investments count in times of economic uncertainty, top global asset managers say
- The world’s top asset managers said there is money to be made in the current uncertain economic climate
- They suggested a range of options from diversified portfolios to green investments
