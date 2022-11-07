An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district on October 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Stocks extend rally in Hong Kong amid signs China is preparing to exit zero-Covid while Goldman predicts reopening rally
- China is making preparation to further ease zero-Covid curbs, though a reopening may be months away, Goldman Sachs says in reports
- Stocks add to biggest multi-year rallies in mainland and Hong Kong markets last week on reopening speculation
