A public screen displays the figures for the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index in Shanghai on October 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks tumble on market downgrade as traders trim bets before US inflation data, midterm elections

  • BCA analysts cut Hong Kong-domiciled companies to underweight, citing a ‘triple assault’ on economy in a report on Wednesday
  • US inflation likely remained elevated in October, according to forecasts, holding near a four-decade high that is unlikely to alter the current tightening path

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:27pm, 10 Nov, 2022

