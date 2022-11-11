A screen broadcasts Ray Dalio, billionaire and founder of Bridgewater Associates as he speaks during an investment conference in Saudi Arabia in October 2022.Photo: Bloomberg
Bridgewater’s China bets suffer again after stock sell-off but founder Dalio sees bright long-term outlook
- Hedge fund giant’s bets on 44 Chinese companies listed in the US declined by 11 per cent last quarter, according to 13F filing late on Thursday
- Founder Dalio says China’s long-term outlook remains bright despite ‘major issues’ like property slump and Covid-19 curbs
A screen broadcasts Ray Dalio, billionaire and founder of Bridgewater Associates as he speaks during an investment conference in Saudi Arabia in October 2022.Photo: Bloomberg