An electronic billboard displays the Hang Seng Index figures outside the HKEX in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
An electronic billboard displays the Hang Seng Index figures outside the HKEX in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Markets

Country Garden, Longfor boost Hang Seng Index as market gains on China’s stimulus measures

  • Hong Kong stocks strengthen as they build on the biggest gain in over eight months last Friday
  • Chinese property developers surge following the central bank’s 16-point plan to boost the property sector

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 12:32pm, 14 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic billboard displays the Hang Seng Index figures outside the HKEX in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
An electronic billboard displays the Hang Seng Index figures outside the HKEX in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE