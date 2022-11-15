People walk past an electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on November 11, 2022. The index reached nearly a seven-week high on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks jump to seven-week high on signs of thawing China-US ties while Beijing moves to stimulate economy
- Signs of thawing relations between the US and China are giving fresh hopes to investors while Beijing unveils more measures to revive economy
- Gains limited by official reports showing China’s key economic data trailed market consensus in October
