Barricades from recent Covid-related lockdowns block an entrance leading to Country Garden’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai in July 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Country Garden seeks US$493 million from share placement to help repay offshore debt amid liquidity crunch
- Chinese developer to place out 1.463 billion new shares at HK$2.68 each to raise HK$3.87 billion (US$493.2 million) of proceeds after fees
- Stock to be placed out at 17.8 per cent discount to its last traded price on Monday, when it rallied on news of Beijing’s easing measures
