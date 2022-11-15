Barricades from recent Covid-related lockdowns block an entrance leading to Country Garden’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai in July 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Barricades from recent Covid-related lockdowns block an entrance leading to Country Garden’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai in July 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
China property
Business /  Markets

Country Garden seeks US$493 million from share placement to help repay offshore debt amid liquidity crunch

  • Chinese developer to place out 1.463 billion new shares at HK$2.68 each to raise HK$3.87 billion (US$493.2 million) of proceeds after fees
  • Stock to be placed out at 17.8 per cent discount to its last traded price on Monday, when it rallied on news of Beijing’s easing measures

SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 11:02am, 15 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Barricades from recent Covid-related lockdowns block an entrance leading to Country Garden’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai in July 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Barricades from recent Covid-related lockdowns block an entrance leading to Country Garden’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai in July 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE