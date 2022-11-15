An employee walks past a Temasek Holdings sign at the company’s headquarters in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Temasek cuts losses on TSMC stake as Buffett makes a US$4.1 billion bet top chip maker will come good, SEC filings show
- Temasek cut its holding in the chip maker last quarter as the stock slumped while Berkshire made a US$4.1 billion bet
- Like Bridgewater, Temasek made a new bet on fast-food chain Yum China and bought more shares in Sea Limited
An employee walks past a Temasek Holdings sign at the company’s headquarters in Singapore. Photo: Reuters