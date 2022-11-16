A vendor talks on his phone next to a screen showing stocks data at a stall in a market in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks snap 3-day rally before Tencent and Alibaba earnings while developers retreat on China stimulus concerns
- Tencent has reportedly started a new round of lay-offs before its third-quarter report card due later today
- Property developers surrender some of this week’s gains as analysts view Beijing’s policy incentives as insufficient to end the industry rot
