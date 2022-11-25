Chinese nickel producer and trader Lygend Resources has priced shares at HK$15.80 apiece to raise US$470m in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. The Ningbo-based firm sold 232.54 million shares in the IPO, the fourth largest in Hong Kong so far in 2022. The final price was towards the bottom of a HK$15.60 to HK$19.96 range flagged when the deal was launched on Monday. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information was not yet public. Lygend could not immediately comment on the price of its shares. The firm’s IPO comes against the backdrop of a bleak year for new share sales in Hong Kong, with US$5.74 billion raised via IPOs so far in 2022 – the lowest in a decade – according to Refinitiv data. The biggest IPO fundraising so far this year has been CALB ’s US$1.28 billion issue. Lygend, whose shares are due to start trading on December 1, plans to use 56 per cent of the proceeds for the development and construction of nickel production projects on Indonesia’s Obi Island. The company says it is the world’s largest nickel product trader, and the largest in China in terms of nickel ore trading in 2021, with a market share of 26.8 per cent in 2021. Lygend’s listing kicks off what is expected to be a busy end to the year for IPOs in the Asian financial hub. The market has faced headwinds ranging from rising interest rates to the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on China’s economy. A recent rebound in Chinese shares has been followed by several Chinese firms resuming listing plans in the Asian hub. Sunshine Insurance Group could begin taking orders by the end of this month for an offering of about US$1 billion, Bloomberg News reported in October. DPC Dash, Domino’s Pizza’s exclusive franchisee in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, started gauging investor interest for its IPO this week. Additional reporting by Bloomberg