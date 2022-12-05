A screen displays economic and market data in Shanghai in October 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks head for 3-month high as global funds buy Alibaba, Tencent after China signals moves to reopen economy

  • Top-tier cities including Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou are loosening Covid-related curbs after anti-lockdown protests
  • Global funds scooped up US$8.5 billion of onshore Chinese stocks in November, the most since June; halted a two-month sell-off

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:37am, 5 Dec, 2022

