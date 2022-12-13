The financial confidence of affluent Hongkongers has taken a hit this year, according to a Charles Schwab survey. Photo: Sam Tsang
Financial confidence of Hong Kong’s ‘rising affluents’ takes a hit from inflation, market volatility: Charles Schwab
- ‘Rising cost of living is clearly top of mind for Hong Kong’s rising affluents this year due to the current higher inflationary environment,’ Charles Schwab’s Michael Fong says
- The US remains the preferred investment destination for affluent Hongkongers investing in overseas markets, as proportion doubles to nearly 40 per cent
