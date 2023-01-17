A man talks on the phone inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district. Photo: Reuters
JPMorgan sees sustained rally in Chinese equities, upgrades property bonds on recovery prospects
- China reopening has quickened and has potential to drive a market revaluation, JPMorgan Private Bank says
- Property bonds get upgraded to neutral after a period of cautious stance, although the housing market is not expected to recover before June
