A man talks on the phone inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district. Photo: Reuters
China stock market
JPMorgan sees sustained rally in Chinese equities, upgrades property bonds on recovery prospects

  • China reopening has quickened and has potential to drive a market revaluation, JPMorgan Private Bank says
  • Property bonds get upgraded to neutral after a period of cautious stance, although the housing market is not expected to recover before June

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 3:34pm, 17 Jan, 2023

