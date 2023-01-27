The Year of the Rabbit is likely to boost the retirement funds of Hong Kong’s 4.5 million MPF members. Photo: May Tse
Year of the Rabbit 2023: MPF investments likely to recover on China reopening after the mauling last year, bonds to shine, analysts say
- The swift reopening of China is likely to lead to a stronger than expected rebound in economic activities in the Year of the Rabbit
- MPF funds lost 8.6 per cent in the Year of the Tiger, making it the fourth worst Lunar New Year ever for the city’s 4.5 million MPF members
