People walk past AIA Tower in Hong Kong on May 7, 2010. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | Hong Kong’s digital insurance lags behind Singapore and Western peers over reliance on 120,000 sales agents, study shows
- A Sia Partners study ranks Hong Kong’s digital insurance platforms low on online advisory, quoting prices and handling sales and claims
- Most of the city’s 164 insurers still rely heavily on sales agents, but digital insurer Bowtie ranks No 2 in the world
