Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-month low amid concerns about widening global financial crisis following losses imposed on investors in the forced merger between UBS and Credit Suisse. China Huarong slumped after a profit warning. The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.2 per cent to 19,091.82 at 11.15am local time, the lowest level since December 7. The Tech Index slipped 2.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 per cent. HSBC retreated 4.6 per cent to HK$51.30 and AIA Group slid 3.1 per cent to HK$76.50. Alibaba Group lost 2.3 per cent to HK$79.60 while Tencent declined 1.7 per cent to HK$333.60. Sunny Optical dropped 1.9 per cent to HK$88.25 and WuXi Biologic crashed 5.8 per cent to HK$45.20 per cent as both prepare to release their earnings results this week. UBS Group agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs (US$3.25 billion) with liquidity backstop from the central bank, valuing the target at less than half of its market value. The merger, brokered by the Swiss government to contain a crisis of confidence, will wipe out investors in one of Credit Suisse’s riskiest securities. “The current market stress as a function of uncertainty in the banking sector is likely to continue to weigh on markets in the near term,” strategists at Goldman Sachs said in a report on March 17. Investors eye Hong Kong stocks without currency angst as June countdown begins The Hang Seng Index has retreated 1.4 per cent so far this month amid a leadership reshuffle in Beijing, the Credit Suisse turmoil and several US bank failures including Silicon Valley Bank. The benchmark index’s 76 members have lost US$433 billion of capitalisation since its reversal from this year’s peak on January 27, as the China reopening euphoria ended. Elsewhere, bad-debt management company China Huarong Asset Management crashed 3.5 per cent to HK$0.42 after the company said it expected a net loss of 27.6 billion yuan (US$4 billion) in 2022, citing erosion in asset values and smaller income from acquisition-and-restructuring of distressed assets. China’s central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points, effective March 27, to fuel lending and shore up economic growth. The cut was the first since December, with the market largely disappointed by Beijing’s conservatives growth targets for 2023. Asian markets retreated as the weekend crunch talks in Switzerland failed to assuage investors. The Nikkei 225, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 fell by 0.4 per cent to 1 per cent.