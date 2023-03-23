Television Broadcasts (TVB) enjoyed another big boost to its stock price after signing a two-year deal to supply dramas and give access to its film library to Youku, a dominant Chinese online video platform. The stock surged 49.6 per cent to HK$11 in Hong Kong on Thursday, the biggest jump since an 85 per cent bump on March 8 when it hosted its first live-streaming sales event on Taobao Live. The agreement will generate 700 million yuan (US$102.5 million) in revenue, the company said in a filing, or about 22 per cent of its estimated revenue in 2022. The latest news helped support the rally in TVB from this year’s low of HK$3.71 on February 28, expanding its market value by as much as HK$4.26 billion (US$542 million), according to Bloomberg data. The stock has appreciated 198 per cent this year, while the city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has climbed 1.7 per cent. Youku, whose services are akin to YouTube and Netflix, and Taobao Live e-commerce streaming service are platforms owned by Alibaba Group Holding, the owner of this newspaper. TVB hits the jackpot as Taobao Live debut generates strong sales on mainland The surge on March 8 followed an encouraging Taobao Live debut that generated about 24 million yuan in sales within the first six hours. TVB, which has garnered 158,000 followers, also announced a second live-streaming session to be held on March 30, according to its stock exchange filing. Under the broadcaster’s e-commerce initiative, it will invite its TV stars to conduct live-streaming sessions across at least 48 shows this year, giving its stock an unexpected lift, despite an expected fifth straight year of losses in 2022. Investors in other Hong Kong-listed companies have also reaped hefty gains just from live-streaming initiatives. Koolearn Technology, which is 55.7 per cent owned by China’s biggest private tutoring group New Oriental Education & Technology, switched its business focus to live-streamed shopping after a state crackdown on for-profit online education platforms wiped out the industry.