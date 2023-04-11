Improving sentiment in China’s real estate sector bodes well for stocks of property developers, according to a veteran analyst. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Chinese property stocks ripe for picking as home sales improve and investors move past ChatGPT frenzy, Soochow Securities analyst says
- Investors who have missed out on the ChatGPT trade can look to property stocks for their low valuations and improving fundamentals, Soochow Securities’ Chen Li says
- A gauge of property stocks has fallen 2.1 per cent this year, versus a 6 per cent rise in the CSI 300 Index and a 60 per cent surge in ChatGPT-linked stocks
Improving sentiment in China’s real estate sector bodes well for stocks of property developers, according to a veteran analyst. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images