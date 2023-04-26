The stocks of US-listed Chinese companies have taken a beating this month. Photo: Bloomberg
US-listed Chinese stocks
US$100 billion wiped out from US-listed China stocks’ market value in April as tensions mount

  • The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index ended lower for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, its longest streak of losses in more than a year
  • US-based long-only fund managers have been the dominant sellers of Chinese ADRs this month, according to Morgan Stanley

Updated: 11:40am, 26 Apr, 2023

