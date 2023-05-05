TSMC’s underlying stock value is dividing investors amid geopolitical risks. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan fund manager questions TSMC stock value after Buffett’s Berkshire slashes big stake
- Derek Lin at Uni-President Asset Management says TSMC will struggle to improve return on equity as overseas expansion plans erode efficiency
- Fund manager has instead picked up more shares in E Ink Holdings for better value
TSMC’s underlying stock value is dividing investors amid geopolitical risks. Photo: Shutterstock