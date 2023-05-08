Pedestrians walk past a stock ticker outside Exchange Square, the building housing the stock exchange in Hong Kong on May 2, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks make upbeat start to week as traders look past weak earnings, await China economic figures
- Mainland funds buy HK$1.2 billion (US$153 million) worth of Hong Kong-listed stocks through the Stock Connect so far on Monday
- China’s trade, lending and money-supply figures for April are due on Tuesday and inflation data is expected on Thursday
