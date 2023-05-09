A man rests outside Exchange Square, the building housing the Hong Kong stock market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan weigh on Hong Kong stocks as investors unimpressed by China trade data
- China’s exports rose by 8.5 per cent year on year in April to US$295.42 billion, beating a consensus estimate of 8 per cent, according to Bloomberg
- BYD falls after Berkshire Hathaway, the investment firm controlled by US billionaire Warren Buffett, trimmed its stake to under 10 per cent
