Pedestrians walk past a stock ticker outside Exchange Square, the building housing the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks struggle for direction after China’s inflation data points to sluggish post-Covid recovery
- Chinese consumer prices rose by 0.1 per cent year on year in April, the least in more than two years, showing post-Covid recovery remains sluggish
- Inflation in the US also cooled last month, with the market now pricing in an 80 per cent chance of a Fed rate cut in September
