Michael Burry attends a screening of ‘The Big Short’ in New York in this file photo from November 2015. Burry increased his stake in JD.com by 233 per cent and doubled his bet on Alibaba in the first quarter of this year. Photo: AFP
Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ fame and Temasek add JD.com, Alibaba holdings even as Ray Dalio offloads China stocks
- JD.com and Alibaba are now the biggest holdings at Burry’s Scion Asset Management
- Bridgewater recorded a 58 per cent drop in the value of its equity stakes in 45 US-listed Chinese companies in its latest 13F regulatory filing
