Hong Kong stocks climbed from a two-month low on Monday morning as Beijing’s ban on Micron Technology propelled a rally in Chinese chip makers. The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.3 per cent to 19,702.91 at the local noon trading break, the biggest gain in a week. The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 2.4 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite Index, mainland China’s benchmark, added 0.1 per cent. Wuxi Biologics surged 5.8 per cent to HK$44.60 and Alibaba Health jumped 4.8 per cent to HK$4.89. Internet search operator Baidu jumped 3.1 per cent to HK$123.70, while e-commerce giant JD.com added 3.3 per cent to HK$141.70. Electric car maker BYD gained 3 per cent to HK$251.40. China’s chip champion Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation jumped 1.7 per cent to HK$21.15 while Hua Hong Semiconductor climbed 1.5 per cent to HK$27.40 as traders piled in to local microchip firms. In the latest flare-up of tensions between the two economic giants, the Chinese government said on Sunday that US memory chip company Micron Technology’s products posed a national security risk and would be banned from sale to China’s key information infrastructure operators. “Micron’s business in China may be affected, and customers will shift to other domestic or foreign suppliers,” Citic analyst Xu Tao said in a note on Monday, adding that he’s optimistic about investment opportunities in the memory chip industry as “domestic replacement” accelerates. Elsewhere, China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.65 per cent on Monday, according to the website of the Chinese central bank. “Despite the April weakness [in economic data], we do not expect policymakers to unleash major stimulus as the 5 per cent GDP growth target is still well within reach and issues such as property risks and youth unemployment require a more targeted approach,” Goldman Sachs economists including Hui Shan said in a note on Sunday. Meanwhile, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), operator of the city’s bourse, said it will introduce yuan share trading from June 19. Securities traded through the new counters will be of the same class and their holdings will be transferable without a change in beneficial ownership, HKEX said. Other major Asian markets were mixed early on Monday. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 0.8 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose retreated 0.3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was little changed.