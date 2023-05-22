An electronic screen displays stock market data in Shanghai. A top strategist is once again upbeat on Chinese stocks. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Hao, the Chinese analyst who correctly called the reopening trade, now says stock gains have more room to run

  • The chief economist at Grow Investment Group recommended buying Chinese stocks at the end of October just before a 54 per cent surge in the Hang Seng Index
  • Hong sees Chinese stocks climbing in the event of a soft landing for the US economy or even if the world’s largest economy slides into a recession

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:17pm, 22 May, 2023

