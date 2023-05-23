A passer-by walks past an electric monitor displaying recent movements of various stock prices outside a bank in Tokyo, Japan, on March 22, 2023. Photo: Reuters
China’s loss is Japan’s gain as investors funnel funds to Asia’s other stock markets amid the sluggish mainland recovery
- China is not providing a risk-reward scenario that is ‘good enough’ for investors, raising interest in alternative opportunities, a strategist says
- A net inflow of US$21.6 billion so far this quarter has lifted Japan’s stock benchmark to a level not seen in more than three decades
