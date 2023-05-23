Beijing-based Kuaishou’s shares surged after reporting a 20 per cent jump in revenue during the first quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing-based Kuaishou’s shares surged after reporting a 20 per cent jump in revenue during the first quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks see-saw as short-video platform Kuaishou’s earnings buoy sentiment weighed down by US debt ceiling talks

  • Shares struggled to find direction on Tuesday as short-video platform Kuaishou’s strong report card provided some relief from debt ceiling blues
  • Market is ‘at the whim’ of every debt limit-related headline as the deadline rapidly approaches, Goldman Sachs says

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:10am, 23 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing-based Kuaishou’s shares surged after reporting a 20 per cent jump in revenue during the first quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing-based Kuaishou’s shares surged after reporting a 20 per cent jump in revenue during the first quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE