Chinese health authorities expect another wave of Covid-19 infections in the country, with cases predicted to reach 65 million per week in late June. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shares of China’s Covid-19 vaccine makers surge as health authorities are set to approve jabs for Omicron variants

  • A gauge tracking 55 Covid-19-treatment related stocks listed in China rose 2.8 per cent, the most since mid-December, according to Eastmoney
  • Hybio Pharmaceutical, Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical and Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical jumped by the maximum daily limit on the mainland

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 5:54pm, 23 May, 2023

