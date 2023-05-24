Talks between the White House and Republicans continue for a compromise on raising the nation’s borrowing limit to avert a potentially devastating federal default as soon as next week. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong stocks slump for a second day as US debt impasse casts shadow on trading
- Hong Kong stocks fell for a second day as the lack of progress on the US debt ceiling talks continued to weigh on sentiment
- Alibaba declines 2 per cent in early trading amid rumours of impending lay-offs at its cloud division
