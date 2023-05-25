The Hang Seng Index slid was heading towards a third weekly loss on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks drop as Xiaomi, Xpeng earnings take a hit from China’s weak recovery, US debt ceiling talks sap sentiment
- Smartphone maker Xiaomi’s revenue slipped 19 per cent in the first quarter, while Tesla challenger Xpeng saw its revenue nearly halve
- US lawmakers are still locked in their negotiations over raising the debt ceiling with only days to go before an unprecedented default could occur
The Hang Seng Index slid was heading towards a third weekly loss on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE