The Hong Kong stock exchange in the city’s Exchange Square. Analysts have raised their full-year earnings estimates for the 76 companies on the Hang Seng Index by 12 per cent over the past two months, according to Bloomberg data. Photo: AFP
Veteran analyst Chen Li of Soochow Securities is optimistic about Hong Kong stocks, says prices yet to reflect improved earnings outlook
- Sentiment is currently being swayed by the uncertainties of China-US relations rather than the economy or strength of earnings, Chen says
- Dual trading counters and widening price discrepancy between local shares and mainland stocks of dual-listed Chinese firms to boost Hong Kong stocks
The Hong Kong stock exchange in the city’s Exchange Square. Analysts have raised their full-year earnings estimates for the 76 companies on the Hang Seng Index by 12 per cent over the past two months, according to Bloomberg data. Photo: AFP