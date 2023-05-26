Chinese stocks fell to a five-month low as the market remained fixated on the sluggish economic recovery. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese stocks fall to 5-month low as sluggish economic recovery continues to weigh on sentiment
- ‘Candid’ talks between the American and Chinese commerce chiefs on the countries’ fractious trade relationship failed to lift the gloom
- Car makers BYD and Great Wall Motor tanked, as the two traded barbs over emissions claims
