Bullish China strategists say mainland stocks set for a rebound. Photo: Reuters
China bulls say it is time to add to mainland stock bets with easing geopolitical tensions and stimulus measures to boost sentiment
- Chinese stocks have fallen out of favour since the reopening play - which saw gains between October last year to January - lost steam
- Policy easing measures and signs of a stabilisation in geopolitical tensions will be key catalysts to shore up sentiment, some analysts say
