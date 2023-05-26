Bullish China strategists say mainland stocks set for a rebound. Photo: Reuters
China bulls say it is time to add to mainland stock bets with easing geopolitical tensions and stimulus measures to boost sentiment

  • Chinese stocks have fallen out of favour since the reopening play - which saw gains between October last year to January - lost steam
  • Policy easing measures and signs of a stabilisation in geopolitical tensions will be key catalysts to shore up sentiment, some analysts say

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 8:45pm, 26 May, 2023

