Staff members assemble new energy vehicles on the assembly line of BYD auto plant in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, April 20, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks slide further as worries about China’s tepid economic recovery pours water over initial euphoria triggered by the US debt ceiling agreement
- US lawmakers agreed in principle to raise the US debt ceiling and avert a default, although the deal has to pass through a divided Congress
- China’s industrial profits fell 20.6 per cent in the January-April compared with the same period last year, data published at the weekend showed
