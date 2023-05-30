Pedestrians walk past a stock ticker outside Exchange Square, the building housing the stock exchange in Hong Kong, on May 2, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks slide amid cautious sentiment amid US debt-ceiling deal as Chinese shares enter bear market
- A gauge tracking Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong slipped 1 per cent on Tuesday, taking the loss from the January peak to 20.4 per cent
- US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed confidence on Monday that the debt-ceiling deal will pass Congress
