Pedestrians walk past Exchange Square, the building housing the stock exchange in Hong Kong, on March 20, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong market enters bear territory as China manufacturing decline erodes investor faith in economic recovery
- The official PMI manufacturing index declined to 48.8 in May from 49.2 in April, China’s statistics bureau said on Wednesday
- The slump takes the Hang Seng index’s loss from the January peak to more than 20 per cent, officially bear-market territory
