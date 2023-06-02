A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Central on April 26. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks log biggest gain in 3 months as Tencent, Alibaba, Longfor surge on stimulus bets while BYD gains on record EV sales

  • All 76 members of the Hang Seng Index gain in early trading as market moves further away from bear territory
  • Goldman says China needs to consider a targeted stimulus to revive property sales, consumer spending

Jiaxing Li

Updated: 1:11pm, 2 Jun, 2023

