The Securities and Futures Commission has stepped up oversight of Hong Kong’s capital markets. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong market watchdog’s tightened oversight leads to fivefold jump in fines on errant capital market players
- The Securities and Futures Commission imposed HK$369.75 million (US$47.10 million) in fines last year, versus HK$72.1 million in 2021
- The watchdog completed 193 investigations last year, an increase of 47 per cent from 131 cases in 2021
