Recent China data misses are challenging bullish stock forecasts by market strategists. Photo: Shutterstock
After US$382 billion China stock rout, Nomura and Morgan Stanley join Goldman in cutting bullish targets amid economy, earnings hurdles

  • Nomura, Morgan Stanley cut their upside targets for MSCI China Index as stocks struggle for near-term catalysts
  • Index has lost US$382 billion in market value, after sliding 19 per cent from this year’s peak on January 27

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 3:08pm, 5 Jun, 2023

