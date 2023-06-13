Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai Banxia, a leading Chinese hedge fund, unwinds bet on property rebound after flagship fund sinks 9.8 per cent in May
- Shanghai Banxia Investment’s flagship Banxia Macro Fund posted its biggest monthly loss since at least 2018
- Hedge fund now expects the property sector to bottom out in the first half of next year ‘at lower price and sales levels’
Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters