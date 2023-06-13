Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
China stock market
Shanghai Banxia, a leading Chinese hedge fund, unwinds bet on property rebound after flagship fund sinks 9.8 per cent in May

  • Shanghai Banxia Investment’s flagship Banxia Macro Fund posted its biggest monthly loss since at least 2018
  • Hedge fund now expects the property sector to bottom out in the first half of next year ‘at lower price and sales levels’

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:55am, 13 Jun, 2023

