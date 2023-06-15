China is digging into its monetary toolbox to stimulate the economy, “fighting against deteriorating confidence” amid looming deflation risks, property market woes and elevated unemployment rate, according to US fund manager Invesco. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) to financial institutions to 2.65 per cent from 2.75 per cent on Thursday, which will inject 237 billion yuan (US$33 billion) of additional liquidity. The rate-cut came a day after the Federal Reserve paused its rate-hike spree at the June policy meeting, while leaving the door open for more increases later this year to tame inflation. The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.6 per cent, the most in two weeks, while the CSI 300 Index of onshore companies gained 1.4 per cent, adding to US$360 billion increase in the market value of companies in both stock gauges in June, according to Bloomberg data. The gauges have risen less then 4 per cent so far this year. Here’s what money managers and analysts say about the policy turns in the US and China. David Chao, Singapore-based global market strategist at Invesco “Today’s cut to the MLF suggests that policymakers are fighting against deteriorating confidence as the initial reopening burst of activity starts to fade. More monetary and fiscal stimulus measures are likely on their way to pull household and private business sentiment out of the doldrums. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> “The cut confirms that policymakers are actively back in the driver’s seat, steering policies towards further easing, perhaps shortly after the July Politburo meeting, such as targeted support and subsidies for electric vehicles, credit extension, easing property measures for second homes, and tax cuts to hi-tech manufacturers.” Isaac Poole, global chief investment officer at Oreana Financial Services in Sydney “China’s economic recovery is still under way, but it has been patchy. We do not think this is the last of the easing measures. An RRR [reserve requirement ratio] cut and some targeted credit easing via the banks may follow in coming weeks. China stimulus: too little, too late to jump-start Hong Kong’s stock market? “This is an important signal for financial markets. It will help build confidence that China’s economic recovery will prove durable. We continue to see upside for China’s equity markets, although that may be capped until foreign capital inflows begin to recover more sustainably.” Robert Carnell, regional head of research at ING in Singapore China’s MLF move “is not going to move the needle for Chinese activity particularly,” he said. “More easing will be needed, and though there does look like a good case for further monetary easing in the months ahead, the bulk of the authorities’ response will probably need to come from targeted fiscal measures. “In anticipation of these, markets may rally. But the underlying story on the economy is extremely disappointing right now, and that suggests that apart from periods of temporary stimulus-generated relief, we should anticipate markets remaining soft in net terms.” Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis in Hong Kong “The rate cut is helpful, but much more is needed to reboot the economy. The market does not seem convinced that the stimulus package can save the day. “The government is likely to step up its stimulus on infrastructure, subsidies and liquidity injection. However, it will require a clear U-turn in regulations to drag China out of the dilemma of weak sentiment and balance-sheet recession, especially in real estate and internet platform sectors.”