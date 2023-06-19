Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po (sixth right) and HKEX’s chairwoman Laura Cha (fifth left) at the ceremony to launch the Dual Currency Model on the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 19, 2023. Photo: Enoch Yiu
Alibaba, Tencent, Ping An and a dozen Hong Kong-listed stocks kick off Dual Currency Model in dollars and yuan
- The 24 listed companies have a combined capitalisation of US$1.5 trillion, or 35 per cent of the Hong Kong stock market
- The yuan share counter model is expected to boost turnover by attracting international investors and contribute to yuan internationalisation
